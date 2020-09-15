We're down to one week left in Summer, and our weather's going to take that to heart on Wednesday!
Overnight
No appreciable cloud cover again overnight with high pressure still exerting its influence over the region, but smoke in the upper atmosphere will continue to leave a haze overhead.
Temperatures will remain milder with lows only set to fall to the middle and upper 50s, with a SSW wind continuing at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday
If you're not ready to let go of Summer, Wednesday will provide an assist for you. We'll begin the day with hazy sunshine, but scattered clouds will begin to build during the afternoon in advance of an approaching cold front. The front could stir up a few isolated showers along M-55 as early as 3:00 PM, but a better chance for scattered showers will come in as we hit the evening commute around 5:00 PM.
Temperatures ahead of the cold front will get a nice bump back to around 80 degrees, putting us above average for the first time in a couple of weeks. A prime contributor to the warmth will be an increasing SW wind at 15-25 mph, with gusts approaching 30 mph at times.
Get your fill of the warmth while you can, because we're jumping right back into cooler weather Thursday through the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.