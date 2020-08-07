Steamy Summer weather returns this weekend with some storms.
Overnight
Does it seem like we've done this before? Clear skies will continue overnight while high pressure remains parked directly over the state.
We'll get to enjoy one last night without needing the air conditioning as temps fall into the mid 50s. ESE winds at 4-8 mph.
Weekend Outlook
Go ahead and shut the windows and flip the air on when you wake up on Saturday morning. With high pressure beginning to track east of the region, winds will take a turn toward the southwest. This will begin to draw a hotter and more humid air mass into the Great Lakes, bringing back a feeling more typical of what you might expect in August. Highs will climb to the mid 80s in the afternoon as dew points take a sitckier turn to around 60 degrees.
We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for most of the day, but an approaching cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms into the region during the evening. The risk will be greatest for areas north of the Tri-Cities to pick up some storms after 6:00 PM, but many of us should make it through the daytime period on a dry note.
Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will continue into Saturday night, some producing heavy downpours and occasionally gusty winds. Humidity levels will continue to rise, as lows hold much warmer in the mid 60s.
The chance for showers and storms will continue into Sunday too. The day will not be a washout, but if you have any activities planned outside, you'll want to make them flexible. Sunday will also be hotter and much muggier, especially when the sun manages to break out. Highs will climb into the upper 80s, with dew points soaring toward the 70s!
