We've entered the time of year where Summer and Fall begin to duke it out as we approach the change in seasons, and that will be on full display as we head toward the middle of the week.
Overnight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain the order of the night as a sprawling storm system approaches from the central United States. An isolated shower will also be possible as we head toward morning, but the majority of the region will stay dry until about daybreak when a wave of showers and thunderstorms sweeps in.
Temps that dipped into the 50s and low 60s during the evening will begin to climb back into the low and mid 60s by morning.
Tuesday
Towards daybreak we will have some showers and thunderstorms. Best chances look to stay north of the Bay. Get the umbrellas ready heading out the door for the morning.
Chances for some periodic showers and t-storms will continue throughout the day. We look to have some dry time in between so we're not expecting an all day soaker.
Temperatures will be the bigger story. Expect highs to reach the mid 80s for most. Some areas along I-69 will make a run towards to upper 80s.
