Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
Looking and feeling more like summer going into the weekend.
Plenty of heat and small chances for rain and t-storms will exist going into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Hot and muggy conditions will be the order of the weekend.
High pressure will win out for today, keeping our skies on the sunnier side and pushing the threat of storms mainly out for the day.
The only exception will be a small chance north of the Bay. Better chances will exist if you have travel plan heading north near Mackinac and/or the U.P.
Highs will reach back into the mid and upper 80s, with muggy dew points in the low 60s. Expect a warm southwesterly breeze at 5-10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy skies will continue into the evening and again overnight.
Lows drop to the low and mid 60s.
Sunday
On Sunday, the frontal boundary to our north will gain the upper hand, with an assist from a small area of low pressure tracking through Minnesota.
We'll look for partly cloudy skies, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast, but on the lower end.
The storm threat will not be limited north of the Bay this time around though, so you'll want to keep an eye on the sky region-wide if you have any outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend.
Highs for Sunday will flirt with 90, along with the same muggy conditions.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
