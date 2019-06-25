Hopefully the Tuesday sunshine didn't lull you into a false sense of security. That Summer sun and warmth has now set the stage for a new round of showers and storms.
Overnight
Storms will depart as quickly as they arrived, rolling east of the region after midnight. From there, we'll be in great shape into Wednesday morning under clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will remain mild in the low to mid 60s, with a SSW wind at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday
Loved the sunshine on Tuesday but could have done without the storms? Then I've got good news for you! High pressure spreading in from the central U.S. will treat us to another round of mostly sunny skies for the middle of the week, and we'll keep the threat of showers and storms completely out of the picture too!
Expect a very warm day with highs topping the low and middle 80s, but with humidity levels remaining comfortably low.
