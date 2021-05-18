We kept on getting warmer on Tuesday, with many of us seeing temperatures climb into the low 80s. There's still more warming to be done this week, and we'll be looking for the return of some showers and storms too!
Tonight
Clouds will go on a gradual increase tonight as high pressure begins to track away into New England. That will allow a slowly-unravelling storm system over the central United States to expand in across the Great Lakes, starting with the overnight clouds. A stray shower may track in around daybreak, but the chance is low.
Conditions will remain pleasant, with lows headed for the upper 50s accompanied by a SSE wind at 5-10 mph. If you haven't already opted for the air conditioning, it will be another great night to keep the windows open!
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy skies will take us through our Wednesday as low pressure and a warm front drift closer to the state from the south. Isolated showers will be possible in the morning, but a greater likelihood of showers will take over in the afternoon, possibly even with a few rumbles of thunder. Keep an eye out for hit-or-miss downpours if you have outdoor plans, and during the evening commute.
Despite the cloudier skies, a persistent southerly wind at 10-15 mph will still help to propel temperatures up to around 80 degrees. We'll also begin to feel the humidity creep up a bit, but it is expected to remain in the comfortable range.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue on Wednesday night, and temperatures will remain mild. Expect lows in the low 60s.
Stay warm, everyone!
