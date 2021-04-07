Summer warmth continued on Wednesday, with many of us seeing temps top 80 degrees! We'll stay warm on Thursday, but we'll be watching for more storms.
Tonight
Spotty showers and thunderstorms this evening will tend to fizzle out again after sunset. As with the last few nights though, an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out overnight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise, with lows remaining very mild in the middle to upper 50s.
Thursday
An upper-level low pressure system over the central United States will drift closer to the Great Lakes on Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms tracking in from the south as early as midday. Storms will become more numerous throughout the afternoon and evening, making for a slick drive home in many areas.
Temperatures will remain very warm, with highs again set to climb into the middle and upper 70s. Winds will be picking up as well, coming in out of the ESE at 10-20 mph. Highs gusts will be possible in thunderstorms.
Scattered showers will continue into Thursday night, with the same breezy conditions. Mild again with lows in the low 50s.
