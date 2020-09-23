For the first full day of Fall, it continued to feel more like Summer on Wednesday. More warm weather lies ahead!
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will continue tonight with high pressure remaining in place over Ohio. After a warm day that saw highs near 80 degrees in many locations, we'll turn comfortably cool overnight. Lows will settle in the mid 50s, with a light WSW wind at 4-8 mph.
Thursday
For a select few of us, the current stretch of dry weather may come to an end tomorrow. A cold front approaching from the northwest will toss a few clouds in over the region as it settles in over the Mackinac Straits. Given the continued warm conditions, and moderate levels of humidity, the front may stir up a few showers or thunderstorms in areas north of Saginaw Bay. The chance is low, but there nonetheless, so keep an eye on the skies!
Temperatures will climb handily into the upper 70s again, riding in on a pleasant WSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.