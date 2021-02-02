Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
It was a smooth transition into a new workweek and the second day should be no different. We expect not only our quiet weather to continue, but sunshine could become a bit more common the next few days which is always needed this time of year.
In typical Michigan fashion, don't get used to it! Our next round of winter weather arrives on Thursday.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, it should be a fairly smooth morning commute. Main roads should be in pretty good shape, but still keep an eye out on back roads, especially in open field areas where snow may continue blowing around. We saw icy roads in places yesterday morning with similar conditions, so just be mindful of that possibility.
Temperatures are running in the teens and low 20s this morning, with wind chills falling into the single numbers in our coldest areas.
While some areas will start mostly cloudy as we begin today, a gradual decreasing cloud trend from west to east is expected today. Most, if not all, locations should end the day with some sunshine. High temperatures around the region should top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills will likely stay in the 20s with a north northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Dry weather should hold right through this evening and any lingering clouds should diminish giving mostly clear conditions through the overnight. Our overnight temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens tonight.
Late Week
While the weather will remain quiet in the near term, much of our focus will be monitoring our next system which is set to arrive sometime around the late afternoon or evening hours on Thursday.
That system will bring snow, but with a low-pressure track from roughly northern Illinois to northern Lake Huron, unlike our last few systems we'll have to keep an eye on the potential for any mixed precipitation to make an appearance at times as some warmer air may be drawn north. This will make this forecast a bit more tricky and with it being so temperature sensitive, it's tough to talk specifics this far out in time.
There will be areas of accumulating snow, the key will be how does the mixing impact our snow totals? That's the big question to solve the next few days.
Our message at this point, is to be aware of the possibility of messy weather late Thursday and at times through Friday, and be sure to check back on the forecast the next few days.
Beyond that system, we're also expecting an Arctic air mass to bring some of the coldest air we've seen in awhile to the Great Lakes region late this week and also this weekend. From the Friday through early next week time frame, temperatures may struggle to break 20, with highs in the teens expected at times, too. And of course, any wind with temperatures that cold will dramatically drop our wind chills.
And if that weren't enough, that cold air will likely lead to plenty of opportunities for lake-effect snow, so we'll monitor that potential, too. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.