Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week. Here's to a great Tuesday ahead!
It was yet another soggy day around Mid-Michigan and this time around, our temperatures weren't cooperating much either. We've been so spoiled lately temperature wise, which made a true late-October day probably feel worse than it usually would.
As for today, things should get better for most. However, rain isn't quite done with one part of the area just yet.
Today & Tonight
It's a bit of a split out the door this morning as our system pulling away from us has put an end to the rain for most, but a wind turning more northerly has kicked up the lake-effect machine allowing clouds and showers to linger in the Thumb.
Outside of that region, skies have broken up a bit with clearer skies the farther west you go. Temperatures are running in the upper 30s to middle 40s, with wind chills mostly in the 30s thanks to our breezy north northeasterly wind around 5-20 miles per hour (stronger near the lake).
Despite the sunshine being added back into the mix for areas farther to the west, highs won't be moving much today. Still expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in most areas.
Wind chills will be in the 30s this morning, with lower and middle 40s this afternoon with a northerly wind around 10-20 miles per hour, gusting occasionally to 25 miles per hour.
Clouds and showers will be a bit stubborn the closer you get to the lakeshore. These showers should push a little more eastward to just shoreline areas as the day goes along, but will still remain possible early this evening before ending late tonight. Rainfall amounts aren't expected to be heavy, with 0.25" expected.
Overnight, skies will gradually become mostly cloudy again from east to west, but we should remain largely dry. Lows will be in the 30s to the west where clouds arrive later, with 40s to the east.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
