Happy Saturday Mid-Michigan! We've finally reached the weekend...woohoo!
Today
Today will be much like Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 30s. Some spots further south could hit 40 again.
We'll still have another breezy afternoon though. Our wind will remain out of the NW around 5 to 15 mph, but will gust up to 20 mph at times.
Tonight
Our dry conditions will continue into the nighttime hours as we remain mainly clear. Just like the daytime, we may see a few clouds pass by here and there, but overall we'll be clear.
With that clearing, temperatures are going to drop to the mid teens. Single digits are certainly a possibility for places further up north. Our wind will be out of the north northwest from 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny skies remain on Sunday, but our highs will be a smidge warmer than Saturday. Winds will shift to the southwest through the course of the day, setting us up for our warm up to begin going into Monday of next week.
Have a great weekend!
Stay warm, everyone!
