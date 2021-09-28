Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week on Monday and hope today is just as nice.
Despite some clouds moving in late in the day, it was a nice, smooth start to the workweek. Temperatures managed the upper 70s to low 80s in many of our inland locations, a far cry from some of the 50s we saw last week.
Over the next few days, expect a very "average" temperature pattern for late September and early October, with dry conditions also expected much of this week.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, plan for temperatures to be around 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning in many spots. We have a mix of 40s and 50s, with some of our far northwestern zones flirting with the 30s. There is also a bit of patchy fog under mostly clear skies.
With sunshine from start to finish today, expect a nice warm up this afternoon into the middle 60s to around 70. With a light northeasterly breeze, some of our lakeshore counties will be running a bit cooler.
Evening plans tonight couldn't be more perfect for early fall. Sunshine will last through sunset (7:22 PM) and temperatures will largely be in the 60s.
Overnight, mostly clear to briefly partly cloudy skies can be expected, with another night spent in the 40s and 50s. With winds going calm, some patchy fog is also possible but we should avoid major issues.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.