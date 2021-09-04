Despite gray, drab skies on Saturday and even a few light showers, our weather was comfortable to kick off the holiday weekend. It only gets better from here!
Overnight
Showers will begin to clear east of the region after 2:00 AM, followed by quick clearing behind the departing trough. With high pressure beginning to build in, low temperatures will take a dip into the middle and upper 50s.
Sunday
Our weather will continue its upward trend throughout Sunday! Mostly sunny skies will rule all morning and afternoon, but the only caveat is that we cannot completely rid ourselves of the spotty shower chance Sunday evening around sundown. A second cold front will pass through the area providing more nuisance spotty showers. Highs Sunday will be a touch warmer in the middle and upper 70s with a west wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.