Friday will see the return of some sunshine, but how long can we keep it that way?
Overnight
Light showers that attempted to take a drive along I-69 earlier Thursday evening have moved on as a cold front departs the Great Lakes. We'll be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night, along with a slightly chillier air mass settling in.
Low temperatures will come to a stop in the mid 30s for most, with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday
We've got more rain on the way, but not before we get to enjoy a nicer Friday. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to increasing sunshine after lunchtime as high pressure briefly settles over the region. We won't be quite as warm as we were on Wednesday, but highs for most inland locations will still make a run into the upper 40s to around 50. A lingering NE wind at 5-10 mph will keep areas closer to Lake Huron closer to the low 40s and upper 30s, especially along the immediate shoreline.
Clouds will increase again on Friday evening, in response to a new storm system approaching from the central Plains. This system will make for a soggy weekend, beginning with scattered showers around or shortly after midnight Friday. A few heavy downpours will be possible into Saturday morning, with occasional rain to follow throughout the day. Lows Friday night will again fall to the mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.