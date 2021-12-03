Brighter skies will takes us through the first half of the weekend, but things will get messy on Sunday!
Tonight
Aside from a passing flurry this evening, our Friday night will be a dry one. Mostly cloudy skies will hang on for most of the night, but some clearing will begin to materialize closer to daybreak as a small pocket of high pressure settles over the Great Lakes.
Temperatures will hover in the middle to upper 30s for most of us through about 4:00 AM, then drop toward the low 30s and upper 20s as skies clear.
Saturday
The start of the weekend Saturday looks like the nicer day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine, our best chance of that over the next several days. So if you need to run those holiday errands or if you haven't put the Christmas lights up on the house, you should have a great day to do so.
Highs are still expected to be in the middle to upper 30s, similar to Friday, but our winds will be a bit stronger out of the west northwest with some occasional gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.
Dry weather will continue through Saturday evening before our next chance of wet weather rolls in on Sunday.
Sunday
An area of low pressure is expected to pass through the Great Lakes on Sunday into Monday, with the track of the low itself expected to pass by to the north of Mid-Michigan. This will keep us on the "warm" side of the system, which will allow rain to be involved as this system passes through.
However, before the warm air arrives, we may have a shot at some light snow or mix as the initial push of precipitation moves in on Sunday morning when temperatures are still cool. Once that round passes us by, we may see a bit of a quiet period around midday before the next push of precipitation comes during the afternoon and evening.
Ahead of that push, temperatures will have a chance to reach into the lower and middle 40s from the Tri-Cities to the south toward I-69. North of there, middle to upper 30s look more plausible.
With those 40s, those areas will have a chance for rain much of the time, with a bit more mix and snow the farther north you go toward M-55. Most of this should be snow, but there are hints a small period of freezing rain could occur.
Once a cold front moves through the area late Sunday, cold air will take over and transition everything over to snow late Sunday night and Monday morning. It's still a bit too early to talk accumulation, but areas closer to M-55 may be able to pick up a few inches.
As always, we'll keep you posted through the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
