Sunshine made a triumphant return to our skies on Tuesday, making for a needed change from the rainy weather over the weekend. How long can we keep it around?
Tonight
High pressure will continue to hover just north of Lake Huron tonight, keeping quiet and comfortable weather conditions in place for us. Clear skies during the evening will hold until about midnight before some clouds begin to creep back into our skies. Abundant low-level moisture, combined with tonight's cooling temperatures will lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight and even some patchy fog in some inland locations.
Lows will remain comfortable, and unseasonably mild in the mid 50s. Average lows for early-October are in the mid 40s, so we'll be near 10 degrees above average overnight.
Wednesday
Speaking of unseasonably warm temperatures, don't expect them to go anywhere anytime soon! Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds to get the day rolling, but we'll be on the lookout for clouds to start building in the afternoon and evening. No need to worry about any rain just yet, so go ahead and enjoy the pleasant warmth as highs climb into the low 70s. Easterly winds at 5-10 mph.
The returning clouds will be the result of a storm system lifting north out of the Tennessee Valley, leading to mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday night. Still no rain for the overnight period though, as lows again remain quite mild in the upper 50s.
Thursday
The central low pressure system of the approaching storm system will fall apart on Thursday, but its energy will have no trouble lifting north into the Great Lakes. The morning hours of Thursday will stay largely dry under cloudy skies, but we'll look for scattered showers and even some thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and evening. Regardless of clouds and showers, we'll keep the warm trend rolling along with another round of highs in the low 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
