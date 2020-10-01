Yet another cold front brought showers to Mid-Michigan on Thursday, but this time around, we're in for a much sharper drop in temperatures for the end of the week!
Overnight
Skies will clear for many of us overnight, but persisting northerly wind at 10-15 mph my continue to produce a few lake effect showers across the eastern Thumb. On top of that, with the cold temperatures expected tonight, I wouldn't put it out of the realm of possibility that a couple of snowflakes could mix in with any lingering showers.
Speaking of the cold, temperatures inland where clearing occurs will easily plummet into the low and mid 30s. Expect widespread frost by daybreak, meaning you will want to protect any sensitive plants you have outdoors!
Friday
A chilly, but somewhat sunnier end to the work week. High pressure hovering over the Dakotas will begin to exert some influence on our weather, leading to a more even blend of partly to mostly sunny skies for much of the region on Friday. The only exception will remain over the far eastern Thumb, where onshore northerly winds will continue to stir up lake effect showers from time to time. This will be an all-day issue, so plan accordingly for your travel in those areas!
Temperatures will remain well off the mark for early-October. Where highs on average should be reaching the mid 60s, most of us will barely climb into the low 50s. A bit of late Fall for the end of the week, accompanied by NNW winds at 5-10 mph.
If you have any sensitive vegetation, fruits, or vegetables in your garden, you'll want to pick them during the day on Friday! We're in for much colder temperatures on Friday night, including the likelihood of a hard freeze for most of the region. Lows will dive into the low and mid 30s around the Tri-Cities and Flint metro area, but many inland and northerly locations will likely drop into the 20s!
