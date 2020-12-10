Good Thursday morning! We are finally into the second half of the workweek and we're just around the corner to the weekend.
Clouds hung tough around the area, but it appears we're finally in for some sunshine today. In addition, temperatures should take a nice step up too, providing a nice, early December day.
Despite the quiet weather today, our weather for the weekend continues to be a hot topic and we have the latest on that, too.
Today & Tonight
Although today should be largely quiet, areas of freezing fog are possible on the morning commute today. Fog is developing this morning as our skies clear and with temperatures mostly in the 20s, that fog could freeze up on area roads. If you see fog on your morning drive, be careful about any slick areas, especially on elevated road surfaces.
Freezing Fog Advisories should expire by 10 AM and we'll be in great shape the rest of the day. A partly to mostly sunny sky should allow temperatures to jump back into the middle 40s in most places this afternoon, with a light southerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Skies will remain relatively clear into the evening hours tonight, but clouds will gradually fill back in toward tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will settle in the 30s with the clouds moving back into the area.
Weekend Storm System Update
Our storm system in question has finally moved over land and we should start seeing more consistency in our forecast data now that we're able to sample some of the characteristics of that storm in our weather balloons. This means specifics on snowfall and rain amounts should become more clear in the next few days.
As of Thursday morning, it's still looking like it will be a rain and snow split around the Mid-Michigan area as the storm center passes right through the state.
The big question we're trying to solve at this point, is where the rain and snow line will set up. The location of that line could mean the difference between multiple inches of snow at your house, or plenty of rain with minimal accumulation. It appears the dividing line will be in the vicinity of the Tri-Cities.
It's still too early for specific snowfall totals, but the map below highlights the probability of 3" of snowfall or more. Areas with at least a 50% chance of 3" of snowfall or more, appear to be north and west of the Tri-Cities.
We're still at the point where we could see shifts in storm track, but we're getting closer to being able to pin down some early snowfall totals. Stay tuned!
Stay warm, everyone!
