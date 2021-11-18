Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope it's a great weekend ahead.
It was a cloudy, chilly day on Thursday with scattered flurries and snow showers, and while the last of those are still ongoing this morning, we should see those wind down over the next few hours and Friday will be one of our better days of the next seven. It will remain chilly, but bright skies will return to close out the workweek.
Today & Tonight
Skies are already starting to clear in many areas this morning, and those still stuck under mostly cloudy skies should see those break up as the morning goes along. Temperatures are fairly uniform this morning, with lower and middle 30s. Wind chills are mostly in the 20s.
Despite the sunshine returning today with partly to mostly sunny conditions this afternoon, highs will only reach around the upper 30s to low 40s today. Wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s.
Winds today will be west northwesterly, around 5 to 15 mph sustained, with gusts near 20-25 mph. If you're headed out to the woods, plan for a shift to southwesterly to southerly during the later afternoon hours.
Dry weather will continue into your Friday night plans, with skies gradually clouding back up into the overnight. Lows will stay in the 30s for most areas tonight with a southerly wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday
Saturday, although cloudy, looks largely dry as we start the weekend. There are a few models hinting at some spotty precipitation that we'll keep our eyes on, but it's so minor thus far, that we'll lean with the dry forecast for now. Even if anything did develop, it wouldn't amount to much.
Southerly winds should allow our temperatures to warm up a little bit more than Thursday and Friday, but still plan on values around the lower to the middle 40s.
Dry weather should hold through your Saturday evening plans as well, with mostly cloudy skies expected to continue.
Sunday
Our next area of low pressure is expected to roll through the Great Lakes on Sunday, dragging a cold front across the area for the second half of the weekend.
Ahead of the front, high temperatures should have a chance to warm up into the middle 40s, which should keep rain the primary form of precipitation during the daylight hours.
Rain will be possible as soon as Sunday morning with scattered showers, but right now looks like a better bet into the afternoon and evening. Any rain that's still ongoing late Sunday night into Monday morning will have a chance to mix with or changeover to snow before the system pulls away. Right now, significant accumulation is not expected.
Behind our departing system, we'll transition to a lake-effect snow pattern for Monday, with 30s taking back over for highs.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
