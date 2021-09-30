Good Thursday morning! We hope it's been a great week. The weekend is just around the corner!
What a stretch of weather we've been on this week. We've had plenty of sun, comfortable temperatures, and wind hasn't been that much of an inconvenience either. After the sogginess of last week, this break has been a nice change of pace.
But for those who need it or those who just love the rainy weather, sit tight. Rain chances return in a few days.
Today & Tonight
There isn't much change in the forecast this morning, with another largely smooth morning commute ahead of us today. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s once again, with just a bit of patchy fog here and there.
Although a few clouds may drift through from time to time, mostly sunny skies are expected to rule the day again, allowing a nice warm up into the middle 60s near the water to lower and middle 70s inland later this afternoon.
The evening hours will be just as nice, with plenty of sunshine ahead of sunset (7:18 PM) and mostly clear skies through the late evening.
Overnight lows will have a chance to fall into the 40s again, with clear to partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will also be possible, but like the last few days isn't expected to be a major issue.
Friday
Plenty of sunshine will stick around for Friday, with dry weather expected to hold through the evening hours. Highs should have a chance to warm up a bit more with a wind shift to the southwesterly direction, which should bring us into the middle 70s in many areas for the afternoon.
Dry weather is expected for Friday evening plans, and we should have another great night for high school football, with temperatures near the upper 60s and 70 at kickoff and lower to middle 60s by the end of the game.
Saturday & Sunday
While the weekend forecast has been a bit fuzzy on the finer details of our shower chances, some of those initial questions look more clear today. Showers should hold off most of the day on Saturday, and we'll have a chance for some sunshine to start the day.
This should bring highs into the 70s again on Saturday afternoon.
Isolated showers could pop up as soon as the later afternoon, but it looks like the best chance will be later in the evening hours around sunset and afterward. Even then, the coverage may be scattered as incoming rain fights off leftover dry air from our beautiful stretch of weather.
Once showers arrive, they'll stick around through the day on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. If you're flexible in your plans this weekend, Saturday is definitely the better day.
With showers lingering through Sunday, highs will be cooler in the 60s as we close out the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
