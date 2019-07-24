Despite some evening clouds and a few sprinkles, Wednesday was a beauty! Even better, it looks like we'll be stringing a few more days like this together into this weekend!
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies will gradually turn clear as we head toward daybreak.
Expect another round of comfortably cool temperatures, as lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Thursday
More beautiful sunshine is expected on Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 80s. Despite the warmth, humidity will only take a small jump, so it will feel slightly uncomfortable.
The only thing we'll be keeping an eye on for Thursday will be the possibility for a few lake-breeze showers north of the Tri-Cities in the afternoon, but even then chances are very slim.
We'll keep an eye on this and give you any weather updates.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
