Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to another weekend.
We're expecting some sun to start the weekend. The trouble is what comes after the sunny skies.
Rain, snow, and strong winds will all be on the table going into Sunday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Multiple Wind Alerts are in play for all of Mid-Michigan going into Sunday. Get the latest on your area here.
Lakeshore Flood Watches are in effect for Alcona and Iosco counties for tonight. Get the latest on your area here.
Today & Tonight
Need to get some yard work or shopping done? You'll want to make that your priority today! Staying cool but dry to start the weekend.
Mostly sunny skies will take us through this morning and into the first half of the afternoon before clouds begin to increase going into this evening.
Highs later this afternoon will top off in the mid 40s before any wet weather arrives with daytime winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.
The clouds will roll in ahead of a storm system expected to rapidly intensify off of the Rockies this afternoon, and then track quickly toward the Great Lakes by tonight.
Clouds will quickly overtake our skies by the later evening, with areas of drizzle and showers breaking out and quickly give way to widespread heavier rain into the overnight hours.
With so much leaf litter on the ground, localized flooding is likely to be problem into Sunday morning, along with very slippery road conditions.
Winds will continue to increase mainly from the south to around 15-25 mph, with gusts between 30-40 mph at times.
Low temperatures will officially drop near 40 tonight before slowly warming into the early hours of Sunday.
Sunday
Rain will be steadiest throughout the early morning hours on Sunday, and will then taper off to scattered showers by the afternoon.
Leftover showers will continue into the afternoon hours, and may mix with some wet snow as temperatures slowly fall throughout the day and cool back into the 30s.
Overall rain totals for the weekend will accumulate from around .5" to 1" when all is said and done.
The greatest chance for snow will fall northwest of Saginaw Bay and the Tri-Cities, with any potential accumulation of less than 0.5" possible. Since the ground will be wet in advance of any snow, this will be a tall order, but still possible on some grassy and elevated surfaces.
The bigger concern on Sunday will be the winds. Behind the departing storm system, winds will pivot toward the south and west and increase to around 25-35 mph. Gusts will also increase, ranging anywhere from 40-50 mph at times well into Sunday evening.
This will likely lead to scattered power outages due to downed tree limbs and power lines. The winds will also make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles, so Sunday's looking like a good day to just stay in if you can. Unfortunately, all of this coincides with the opening day of firearm deer season, so hunters are advised to use extra caution out in the woods!
Any precipitation chances will be become isolated at worst going into late Sunday evening and overnight.
Lows Sunday night will drop down into the low 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
