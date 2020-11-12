Colder air dug back in across Michigan on Friday under a thick blanket of clouds, but we're poised for some sun on Saturday. The trouble is what comes after the sunny skies.
Overnight
Stubborn lake effect clouds from Friday will clear out overnight as winds ease up and take a turn toward the southwest. High pressure over northern Missouri will track toward the Ohio Valley, keeping things quiet into Saturday morning.
With the lack of natural insulation from cloud cover, temperatures will take a steep drop into the mid 20s by morning. SSW winds will ease to 5-10 mph, but will still be strong enough to drop wind chills into the upper teens to around 20 at times.
Saturday
Need to get some yard work or shopping done? You'll want to make that your priority on Saturday! Mostly sunny skies will take us through the morning and into the first half of the afternoon before clouds begin to increase after 3:00 PM. The clouds will roll in ahead of a storm system expected to rapidly intensify off of the Rockies on Saturday afternoon, and then track quickly toward the Great Lakes on Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will top the mid 40s before any wet weather arrives with daytime winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Clouds will quickly overtake our skies on Saturday evening, with areas of drizzle and light showers breaking out shortly after 8:00 PM. This will quickly give way to widespread heavier rain between 10:00 PM and midnight, continuing throughout the overnight period. With so much leaf litter on the ground, localized flooding is likely to be problem into Sunday morning, along with very slippery road conditions.
Winds out of the SSE will increase on Saturday night to 15-25 mph, with gusts between 30-40 mph at times. Temperatures will spend much of the night in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday
Rain will be steadiest before 8:00 AM on Sunday, and will then taper off to scattered showers as low pressure tracks northeast of the state. Leftover showers will continue into the afternoon hours, and may mix with some wet snow as temperatures cool back into the 30s. The greatest chance for snow will fall northwest of Saginaw Bay and the Tri-Cities, with potential accumulation of less than 0.5" possible. Since the ground will be wet in advance of any snow, this will be a tall order, but still possible on some grassy and elevated surfaces.
The bigger concern on Sunday will be the winds. Behind the departing storm system, winds will pivot toward the west and increase to around 20-30 mph. Gusts will also increase, ranging anywhere from 40-50 mph at times well into Sunday evening. This will likely lead to scattered power outages due to downed tree limbs and power lines. The winds will also make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles, so Sunday's looking like a good day to just stay in if you can. Unfortunately, all of this coincides with the opening day of firearm deer season, so hunters are advised to use extra caution out in the woods!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.