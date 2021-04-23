Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We've finally made it to the last day of the workweek. Your weekend is almost here! Warmer temperatures will be the case today, but we are still tracking some much-needed showers for Saturday afternoon. Let's break down that forecast!
Today
We will start today with plenty of sunshine! Clouds will start building in from the west around 10am this morning, but at least we stay dry today! We'll also be milder with your high in the low 60s today!
Today will also be breezy again with a west southwest wind from 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph at times.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will be the case overall tonight -- we are expecting partly cloudy skies to start the overnight (around midnight). A south southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph will help to keep us milder this overnight, with lows settling in the low 40s. We also stay dry overnight!
Weekend Ahead
We've been tracking a chance of showers for your Saturday. We could have a few showers for Saturday morning, but it looks like our best chances will come into the afternoon and evening hours with better chances also staying farther south.
As far as totals go, still not a major rainfall, but we will take any precipitation we can get right now as we are technically into the first drought stage ("Moderate Drought"). Here's an idea of how much rain we will receive.
Highs Saturday looks to climb into the mid and upper 50s near 60.
Showers chances begin to wrap up by Sunday morning with a decrease in clouds for partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon. Highs for Sunday will be a touch cooler in the mid 50s by the afternoon.
Stay warm, everyone!
