Happy Sunday! We hope you are enjoying your weekend.
After a day with sun and clouds Saturday, today will take a cloudier and cooler turn.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
We can expect mostly cloudy sky conditions as we go through the day, with a small chance for an isolated rain shower. Chances will be best for the thumb and south of the Bay. However, the majority of us will get through the day rain-free, but keep your eye on the radar from time to time.
It's also going to be a little breezy today, with a wind coming from the northeast sustained at 5 to 15 mph.
Temperatures today will be much cooler. High temperatures today will climb into the middle and upper 60s.
Tonight, we will be under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Have a great day!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.