Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend, and we hope your work week will be just as great.
While rain returned Saturday night into Sunday morning, we managed to see sunshine during Sunday afternoon and evening.
More sunshine is also on the way for Monday.
We break the forecast below!
Tonight
We will be under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky tonight. The winds will be lighter out of the southwest, sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Patchy fog will be possible tonight and into the early hours Monday. Make sure to give yourself extra time for the morning commute.
Monday
Monday will start with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s. By the afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s.
A great way to start the work week!
