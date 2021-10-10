Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been going well so far. A warm front has brought showers and storms to Mid-Michigan this morning, but we're also looking at another potential round of storms on Monday evening as well.
Today
This morning's rain has mostly departed to our east, leaving mostly cloudy skies. For the remainder of today, a lot of us will stay dry, but more robust rain formation to our southwest is beginning to grab a little more attention. Data from late this morning is giving more clarity that rain to our southwest could spill into northern Mid-Michigan this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has just added a Marginal Risk for severe weather for our northern counties for today. The best chance for severe weather in Michigan lies in the U.P. today, but we'll keep tabs on this.
Here's a preview of what this area of rain could look like. North of the Saginaw Bay and US-10 have the greatest chance in Mid-Michigan to see additional rain this evening.
The warm front will give temperatures a good boost though, allowing Mid-Michigan to reach the middle and upper 70s by this afternoon. Conditions will also be breezy with the passage of the front, with a south southeast wind from 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25+ at times.
Tonight
We catch a break in the clouds with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions tonight. The air will be mild and sticky though with lows in the lower and middle 60s with dew points not too far behind. A quick breeze out of the south from 10 to 20 mph should inhibit much fog formation tonight.
Monday into Tuesday (Strong Storm Chances)
While not as common for mid-October, we will continue to track the development of a storm system to bring the chance of scattered strong to severe storms Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The correct dynamics look to align to create heavy downpours and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Large hail with a diameter of 1"+ is possible due to much cooler air aloft (efficient cooling of rising air in thunderstorms), and with the wind profile in place an isolated spin-up tornado cannot completely be ruled out.
As this is still around 36 hours out, stay tuned to the forecast! More updates will come as we get closer to this timeframe.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
