Sunshine had mixed results on its return to the Great Lakes on Saturday thanks to a stubborn deck of clouds. Still, the day proved a nice break from the recent run of winter storms. The second half of the weekend will be a different story, though.
Overnight
High pressure centered over Lake Superior will slowly slide east tonight, keeping our weather cold, but quiet. Early clearing will give way to increasing clouds by morning, but we'll keep the threat of snow out of the equation for now.
Lows will dip into the middle teens, with a light ENE wind at 4-8 mph.
Sunday
We'll wake up to cloudy skies on Sunday, the result of a new storm system tracking through the central Plains. That system will ultimately track well south of the region across Missouri and Kentucky, but will still be able to push a wave of scattered snow into parts of Mid-Michigan during the afternoon.
Scattered snow showers will arrive shortly after midday, spreading northward and becoming more widespread by early evening. The snow will primarily impact areas south and west of Saginaw Bay, but a few snow showers could stray farther north across the M-55 corridor. Slick and snow-covered roads will present a hazard for travel into the first half of Sunday night, with the snow coming to a quick end after midnight.
More of a nuisance this time around, the system will produce some light accumulations of around 1" from Mt. Pleasant to the Tri-Cities and across the Thumb, and 1"-3" around Flint and along I-69. Locations north of the Bay will pick up a dusting.
