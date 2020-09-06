Good morning Mid-Michigan! We have increasing clouds this morning which will lead to a chance of rain and storms starting this afternoon.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
We are starting this Sunday morning with some peaks of sunshine, however clouds are quickly rolling on in. Even with the clouds high temperatures today are expected to reach the lower 70s with a south wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
A complex of showers and thunderstorms are to our west, those will be rolling to our southeast, but will spark up even more later on today.
Those showers and storms will arrive this afternoon continuing through the early overnight period. Any storms that fire up could go strong to even severe. Stay weather aware today! The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather to account for this. Main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning. However hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Have a plan to get any alerts with this severe weather threat.
It will be windy tonight, with winds gusting over 25 mph at times. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
