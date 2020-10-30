Clouds proved stubborn on Friday, but we'll get our shot at sunshine for Halloween. The spookier weather will actually come on Sunday...
Overnight
Clouds will finally begin to break up overnight as high pressure settles over the state. The clearing combined with even colder air trapped under the high, will push low temperatures down into the mid 20s for many of us by morning. Winds will turn calm, so thankfully there will be no need to worry about an additional chill.
Saturday
Halloween will be the nicest day of the weekend and the weather will cooperate regardless of what you have planned, whether it's the traditional Trick-or-Treating, or doing a candy hunt in the yard.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the daylight, allowing our chilly temperatures in the morning to reach the middle 40s to around 50 in the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20-25 miles per hour.
Skies will stay clear for much of the evening before clouds gradually begin building back in toward Sunday morning.
Sunday
Temperatures on Sunday will start mild, but our high for the day will likely be around midnight. A strong cold front dropping through the region will drop our temperatures gradually through the day, so despite starting in the 40s, we should land in the 30s in most areas during the afternoon.
In addition to the cold, rain and mixed showers from the morning will be replaced by lake-effect snow showers during the afternoon and evening. If that weren't enough, plan for a west northwesterly wind sustained around 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 30+ miles per hour.
Those winds could lead to a few power outages here and there.
Significant snow accumulation is not expected, but some areas may see a minor accumulation on grassy surfaces if the snow comes down hard enough.
We'll keep an eye on this right through the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
