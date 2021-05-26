Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! A healthy line of showers tracked through the area this morning, but luckily we continue to dry out with more sunshine this afternoon! Clear skies tonight will provide for chilly lows though.
Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY for Ogemaw and Roscommon Counties from 2AM to 8AM Thursday. More information is available in the Weather Alerts section of our website, right here.
Afternoon
We'll be on cruise control the rest of the afternoon, but breezy conditions out of the west northwest (10-20 mph) will be the only hiccup.
Subsidence behind the cold front will allow clouds to diminish during the afternoon and evening, giving us a spectacular second half of the day. High temperatures today should manage to reach the 70s and low 80s, with a nice drop in humidity during the afternoon and evening.
Tonight
That clearing trend will hold through the overnight and our winds should lighten up a bit too. With clear skies and lighter winds, that will set us up for a significant cool down, with overnight lows falling into the 30s and 40s.
With those temperatures, patchy frost will be possible, especially in our northern areas. Any sensitive outdoor vegetation should be covered up or brought inside to prevent possible damage.
Thursday
The cooler air moving in behind the cold front will make its presence felt tomorrow, with highs only reaching the low 60s. We'll at least have some sun in the morning before clouds build in mid-day. Our next chance for showers comes in late Thursday evening. We'll be catching the northern edge of a system tracking to our south through the Ohio River Valley.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
