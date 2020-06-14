Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After a cooler and dry weekend, we manage to stay mainly dry into next week with a warm up returning.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Mostly clear once again going into the evening and overnight hours into Monday morning.
No precipitation is expected to end out the weekend. Any grill outs or travel plans into tonight should be smooth sailing.
Lows will be slightly warmer than nights previous; in the mid 40s.
Next Week
The dry stretch continues along with a warm up in temperatures.
Monday starts with plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.
More sunshine for mid-week with temperatures returning to the 80s.
Chances for more rays of sunshine along with a chance for the 90s to return by Thursday and Friday look like a good bet at this point in the forecast.
Conditions for the extended forecast look to stay dry until Friday. The next best chance for some showers and t-storms doesn't look to arrive until the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to stay hot and above average in the 80s for the weekend too.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
