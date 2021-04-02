Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We are just one step away from the weekend. The forecast is looking good for today and the weekend!
Today
We have sunshine in almost all the cards today, with the exception of some high cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Overall we'll remain dry! Highs will reach the upper 40s, and 50 is certainly a possibility for the Flint area as well. Our wind will stay pretty calm too, only around 4 to 7 mph out of the northwest. The wind will shift to the southwest this evening around dinner as high pressure to our southwest moves east towards Ohio.
Tonight
Clouds will start to build in for the overnight as a weak warm front approaches, but we'll still hold on to dry conditions. The wind will stay pretty calm as well, only getting up to 4 to 8 mph out of the south southwest. You overnight low will be in the low 30s.
Saturday
Temperatures warm up even further for your Saturday! Our high temperature will just reach the 60 degree mark, and we'll still see some sunshine. Variably cloudy skies are in store as we will have some clouds in the mix.
We will be a little breezy though, with a southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Easter Sunday
Easter is also looking great, and even warmer than Saturday! Temperatures will reach the mid 60s. It will be a nice day to get outside for the holiday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.