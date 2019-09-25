Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far, and wish you the best for the second half.
After dealing with rain showers on Wednesday, sunshine will be back on Thursday.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
This evening we still have a chance for a few rain showers, but the activity will be winding down. Expect temperatures this evening to fall through the 60s.
We will dry out completely overnight and be left with a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s, with some 40s possible in our coolest locations.
Wednesday
We will start the day Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will diminish during the day giving us a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be much cooler in the middle and upper 60s. Very fitting for Fall weather!
However, it will be breezy with winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph from the west direction and we could have winds gusting up towards 30 mph.
