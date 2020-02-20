Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you to the second half.
We hope you are enjoying the sunshine, because more is on the way. Even though we do have the sun, it is not helping our temperatures. Once again for today, it is chilly so make sure to bundle up before you walk out the door.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower 20s at best. Our wind today is out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, so for wind chill values it will feel like we are in the teens and single digits as you walk outside.
Clouds will continue to decrease this afternoon, leading to another day of sun and clouds.
Partly to mostly clear sky conditions are in the forecast tonight. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the single digits and the teens, leading to a cold start for Friday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
