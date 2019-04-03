Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far, you've made it to the halfway point.
After a few showers on Tuesday, things are expected to clear out for our Wednesday with sunshine rolling back into Mid-Michigan. Despite that sunshine, we will be a touch cooler this afternoon, but if that's the worst thing we're dealing with today, we're in pretty good shape.
Today & Tonight
A few lingering, isolated showers can't be ruled out this morning as the last front moves through the region, but they shouldn't amount to much or cause any problems on area roads.
Temperatures are starting pretty mild, with readings in the middle 30s to low 40s for the morning commute. Wind chills are in the 20s in our coldest locations as winds stay breezy this morning.
Those winds will take a more westerly turn today, staying breezy around 15 to 25 miles per hour, along with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.
Skies should remain fairly clear through the day before skies gradually cloud up again late this evening into the overnight period. Lows will fall into the upper 20s overnight.
Thursday (Tigers Home Opener)
While clouds will be increasing into Thursday morning, we should remain dry for much of the day with better rain chances staying to our south tomorrow.
The best chances will be better near the Michigan and Indiana/Ohio line, making Opening Day at Comerica Park about as close of a call as you can get.
Right now, it appears there is a decent shot the game goes on as scheduled, but we will keep monitoring the forecast tonight and tomorrow.
It will unfortunately be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the 30s most of the day.
Better rain chances move in late Thursday night into Friday morning. Most areas should see just plain old rain, but in our northern counties where temperatures may be closer to the freezing mark, we are keeping an eye on any freezing rain possibilities.
At this point, it looks minor but we will be keeping an eye on it.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.