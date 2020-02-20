Scattered clouds from Thursday will become a thing of the past tonight, as our weather continues to improve into the end of the week.
Tonight
Skies will continue to clear tonight as high pressure approaches from the west. Outside of that, we won't see much in the way of change from Wednesday night.
Low temperatures will again dip into the single-digits in most locations, and a light WSW wind at 5-10 mph will push wind chills closer to 0. Cold, but quiet!
Friday
For as nice as the last couple of days have been, Friday will be the hands-down winner of the work week. High pressure will shift into the lower Ohio Valley, giving us the benefit of its sinking air to hold cloud cover at bay. The sunny skies will be accompanied by increasing WSW winds at 10-20 mph, but that will help to pull a generally milder air mass in across the Great Lakes.
High temperatures will climb back to around normal in the mid 30s, but the winds will have it feeling more like the 20s.
Mostly clear and breezy conditions will continue on Friday night, with lows only dipping into the mid 20s. Wind chills in the teens and single-digits.
Saturday & Sunday
Friday may be the nicest day of the work week, but our weather gets even better over the weekend! Mostly sunny skies will continue on Saturday, as high temperatures climb higher into the low 40s.
After a dip into the upper 20s on Saturday night, partly cloudy skies and mid 40s will make an appearance on Sunday. If it's some Spring you've been looking for, you've got it this weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
