Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
After some areas of Mid-Michigan received some rain and snow last night, we look to end the weekend on a lighter and brighter note.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Clouds look to decrease quickly as a weak area of High Pressure moves into of Mid-Michigan. This will help to clear out of skies and bring some sunshine back to the forecast before the weekend is out.
Temperatures look to top off into the low to mid 50s for most. Some lake breezes look to set up along the shoreline. This will keep high temperatures struggling to reach 50.
Sunshine will lingering into the evening hours before sunset around 8:33 PM. Clouds will begin to increase from the west out ahead of our next system.
Rain mixing with some wet snowflakes especially north of the Bay will be likely overnight into Monday morning.
Lows looks to land in the mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.