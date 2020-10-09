Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far. Your weekend is just around the corner.
Our weather has been gorgeous this week and that trend isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Overall dry conditions expected for the weekend despite a small rain chance to start the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s this morning. Bundle up accordingly if you're stepping out the door this morning.
We stay dry for today with plenty of sunshine expected for your Friday.
Temperatures today will get a nice boost thanks to a southerly wind component. Expect highs in the 70s by later this afternoon.
Again, a breezy southerly flow will develop around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour, so be sure to secure any loose objects in the yard.
Conditions stay pleasant into this evening and overnight. Clear to partly cloudy skies expected into early Saturday morning.
Lows tonight will be much warmer than last night; dropping only into the low 60s.
Weekend Outlook
Overall dry conditions can be expected for this upcoming weekend.
We will have the slight chance for a few isolated showers Saturday near your lunch hour.
Highs on Saturday will continue to stay warm in the low to mid 70s.
Drier for Sunday but with a few more clouds. Partly cloudy with highs slightly cooler in the mid 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
