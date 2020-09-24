The streak of pleasant weather continues!
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with another round of comfortably cool temperatures expected. Lows will drop to the low and mid 50s, with a faint SW wind at 3-6 mph.
Friday
The first Friday of Fall will be a beauty, and will continue to feel much more like Summer. Mostly sunny skies will take us through the day yet again, as our rainless stretch closes in on two weeks.
Highs will climb to around 80 degrees, but with humidity levels remaining comfortable. SSW winds will increase to 6-12 mph, making for a pleasant breeze.
