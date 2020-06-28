Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
After a round of some showers and t-storms Friday night, hot and dry conditions will be taking over in the forecast.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
Skies will be mostly sunny for the majority of today.
High temperatures will be fairly similar later to yesterday later this afternoon. Mid 80s should be the target in most areas with cooler values near the lakeshore due to northeast winds around 5-10 mph.
Humidity levels will continue to stay lower than days previous. Dew points will be confined to the upper 50s near 60.
UV indices for today will be near a 9. Meaning burn times on any exposed skin will occur around 20 minutes. Be sure to use sun screen if outside in the sun for long periods of time.
We continue to stay dry and mostly clear into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight will again dip into the low 60s.
Next Week
The theme will be hot and sunny!
Little to no precipitation chances are in the forecast out until the next weekend.
Highs will be running in the upper 80s near 90 with plenty of sunshine.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
