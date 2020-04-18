Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
After a varied weather day that included a final swipe of Winter in the greater Flint area, Spring makes its return this weekend!
Here's the forecast!
Today & Tonight
We start the morning hours much brighter with mostly sunny skies! Those conditions look to hold for a good majority of the day.
Clouds will slowly start to increase from the north and west going into the later afternoon and evening hours. I think we get through most of your Saturday dry.
High temperatures on Saturday will climb into the low and mid 50s. Much closer to average for mid April.
Winds will also be breezy today. Mainly from the southwest around 15-25 mph later this afternoon. While breezy, this wind direction will help to advect the warmer air mass we're expecting for today.
Partly to at time mostly cloudy skies will be the theme into this evening and the overnight hours tonight.
Chances for a few showers will return late tonight into Sunday morning. This will be the best time frame or window to experience any wet weather across the region. They'll be moving in from the northwest to southeast along a weak cold front.
Lows tonight will be generally mild in the low 40s for most.
Sunday
By Sunday morning, showers are expected to continue into the early afternoon hours.
While the chance for showers will remain with us throughout the day, the better chances will remain during the morning. The majority of any showers looks to exit by the later afternoon into the evening.
If any rain does fall in your area it is expected to be light.
Temperatures across the region Sunday are forecasted to climb into the lower 50s once again for most; with some 40s in our coolest spots closer to the lakeshore.
Any lingering showers from the afternoon look to exit and wrap up into the evening and overnight hours. Some clearing will be possible for the overnight going into Monday.
Lows Sunday night will be a few notches cooler than Saturday night; back down into the upper 20s near 30 for most.
Monday
A dry start to the week with some more rays of sunshine look like a good bet especially starting out the morning hours.
Clouds again are expected to slowly increase into the afternoon and evening ahead of the next system to enter Mid-Michigan.
High temperatures will continue to stay mild; back up into the mid 50s.
Chances for some showers look to return as early as the evening hours. Better chances come overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Possibly some mixing will be possible by Tuesday morning too.
Lows Monday night will stay on the cooler side; back down into the low and mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
Log In
