Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You made it to the halfway point.
Skies are all quiet around Mid-Michigan as we start today and it appears we've got a beautiful day ahead of us. While that's nice, many could still use some rain around the area. Thankfully we'll have another opportunity tonight into Thursday morning.
Today & Tonight
We should stay dry for the morning commute today, but areas of fog have developed here and there and that will remain possible for the next few hours. We don't expect it to be a major issue, but keep an eye out for it.
Temperatures are a bit cooler than yesterday, but the mugginess is still around in places. Expect to be met with mostly 60s out the door.
Once any fog leaves us, we should see plenty of sunshine through today, which should allow for an efficient warm up into the lower and middle 80s this afternoon. We should be a little less humid later today.
We expect the afternoon and evening to remain fairly dry as well, with the best rain chances holding off in Mid-Michigan until the overnight period as a cold front gets set to pass through from the northwest.
The only exception could be a small chance for an afternoon shower in our southeastern areas, toward Lapeer and Sanilac counties, but nothing major.
Showers and thunderstorms are largely expected to stay below severe limits as they pass through late tonight. They'll be around for the early morning "Wake Up" commutes before fading late morning.
Overnight lows should settle in the low to middle 60s for most.
