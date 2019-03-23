An overall great weekend look to be in store for us here in Mid-Michigan. A minor bump will be possible in the forecast finishing out the second half of Sunday.
A great start to the week is looking good as well.
We break down your forecast below!
Today & Tonight
High pressure settles directly over the Great Lakes for today, and helps kick off a gorgeous first weekend of Spring.
We can expect sunny skies and milder temperatures throughout the entire day. High temperatures will be climbing back to the mid and upper 40s. Wouldn't be surprised if someone reaches 50.
Skies will remain clear this evening into tonight with sunset occurring around 7:51 PM.
On top of having a clear night, due to a solar eruption earlier this week, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible here in Michigan. Click here for more information! If you do plan on heading out to view the lights, make sure to throw on an extra layer, as temperatures fall into the low 30s and upper 20s on overnight into Sunday morning.
Sunday
Sunshine greets us again early Sunday morning, but clouds will begin to increase over the course of the day.
The chance for a few rain showers with a few wet snowflakes will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves throughout Mid-Michigan from the north. The best chance to see this precipitation looks to stay south of the Tri-Cities. We will continue to monitor it. No major accumulations will result from this activity.
Pleasantly mild temperatures will continue throughout the rest of the weekend; high temperatures look to reach around 50.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
