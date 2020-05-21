Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far and welcome you to the second half.
It has been a very active week here in Mid-Michigan, and even though we are expecting dry weather for these next few days, we are not out of the woods yet with the flood threat.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Several flood warnings remain in place, all with various expiration times. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
We are welcoming dry weather once again today, giving us a chance to dry out and to resume the clean-up process from the floods.
However, don't let your guard down because there are multiple roads and bridges closed because of the flooding.
Stay safe, remember Turn Around Don't Drown and be careful.
Today we will be under a mostly sunny sky and temperatures will climb into the lower 70s inland and upper 60s near the lakeshore.
This evening and overnight our skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures tonight will remain mild in the middle to lower 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
