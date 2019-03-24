Good evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you've enjoyed the weekend and we wish you a great week ahead.
We also look to have a great start to the week! Temperatures however will be a touch cooler to start off.
Rain chances don't look to return until later in the week.
We break down your forecast below!
Tonight
A cold front moving through from the north will help to drop temperatures quickly into the overnight hours.
Clouds will also begin to decrease into the overnight hours as High Pressure looks to settle back into Mid-Michigan to start off the week.
Lows Sunday night will be down into the low 20s. Winds will be staying a touch breezy out of the north around 5-15 mph, gusting towards 20 mph.
Early Week
We start off the week on a cooler note but very sunny. Monday throughout Wednesday we expect mostly sunny conditions with High Pressure continuing to stay in control.
Temperatures will start off a touch cooler Monday and Tuesday; only reaching into the upper 30s and low 40s. Wednesday and beyond looks to return back to the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
