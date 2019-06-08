Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
It was beautiful on Friday with sunshine and warm temperatures. More sun is on the way for the beginning of the weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place for Bay county until Sunday 12:00 AM.
Today & Tonight
We are in for a beautiful start to the weekend. Today will feature mostly sunny skies all day long!
Afternoon high temperatures will climb close to 80 for most. A bit cooler along the shoreline. Go outside and soak up the sun! Just don't forget the sunscreen. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the east around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Sunshine will continue into this evening. Clouds will slowly begin to increase out ahead of our next system. We should stay dry throughout tonight.
Lows will be down in the upper 50s.
Sunday
Our next system will be moving in from the south bringing in more of a tropical air mass.
It looks like most stay dry into Sunday morning. An isolated shower chance will present itself throughout the morning hours.
Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be more likely into the late afternoon and evening hours. Nothing severe looks likely.
Temperatures will be very warm again reaching into the upper 70s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours and throughout the day on Monday.
Lows will settle Sunday night into the low 60s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
