Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope the second half of your weekend is off to a great start!
Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will be the name of the game for the remainder of today, and warmer temperatures will be substituted in starting tomorrow.
Afternoon
High pressure is still holding some influence over Mid-Michigan going into this afternoon bringing us clear conditions. That influence will continue for a few more hours, before it starts to nudge off farther into Ontario. Clouds will begin building in during dinnertime and the evening hours, but we'll stay dry.
Our highs this afternoon are still looking like yesterday, with upper 30s on tap and 40 still within reach for our southernmost locations. Our wind will be calm through the afternoon too, only up to around 5 mph out of the north.
Tonight
With the clouds moving in, we'll have partly cloudy skies for the overnight. Those clouds will help to keep temperatures "milder" for the night, hovering around the mid 20s. We'll still stay dry overall.
Our wind will turn though from north to south, and will hover around the 5 to 10 mph mark. This is indicative of the warm front approaching, and the prologue to the warmer temperatures to start the workweek.
The Week Ahead
We've been looking forward to this for days, and the time has almost come! A warmer airmass will move into Mid-Michigan Monday morning, bringing temperatures that are well-above average. We've got 50s for Monday through Thursday, and even a shot at 60 on Tuesday. Bring it on!!!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
