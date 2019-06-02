Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope this was a good week and we welcome you to the weekend.
We had to deal with a few rounds of storms that even turned severe on Saturday.
Good news is the second half of the weekend is looking brighter.
We breakdown the forecast below!
Weather Alerts
Frost Advisories: In place for Clare, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Alcona counties for Monday morning. Get the full details on your area here.
Sunday
Despite the very small chance for a pop up shower, skies look to clear out with a partly to mostly sunny sky to finish out the weekend.
It will be a few notches cooler with breezy winds. Highs look to only reach into the mid 60s .
Winds will be out of the northwest behind the passing cold front from the night before out of the northwest around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph.
Mostly clear skies will carry into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows will fall into the low 40s and even 30s especially north of the Bay. This will promote the change for frost to develop especially where frost advisories are posted.
Monday
Another beautiful day will be in store to start off a new week. High pressure will be in control helping to keep the sunshine abundant throughout the entire day as well as keep conditions dry.
Temperatures will continue to stay below average for one more day as highs will again only reach into the mid 60s.
Winds will look to ease up as well coming out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
