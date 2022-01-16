Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been going well so far! Whew, Saturday was downright cold. The cold does continue today, however numbers will be slightly higher. The great news is that we continue with rare winter sunshine through much of the day today, too!
Today
Out the door this morning the air temperature alone is running sub-zero in many locations. The wind is calm, though, meaning wind chills are departing too drastically from the actual air temperatures. Clear skies allowed all of the heat we managed on Saturday to escape into the atmosphere.
The clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine this morning! We have a pretty nice day ahead for Mid-Michigan with sunny skies this morning before filtered sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures still stay cool. Highs this afternoon will reach up to the lower 20s, with middle 20s along the I-69 corridor. This is closer to normal for this time of year, but still falls anywhere from 5 to 8 degrees short.
A southerly wind is responsible for the slight warm up compared to Saturday, but even with the slightest breeze wind chills will still run cooler. Temperatures will feel like the single digits this morning, then the teens by the afternoon.
Tonight
Clouds will increase from the west going into the evening and overnight ahead of a weak system approaching. This disturbance has the potential to bring a few light snow showers to the area. That snow is already ongoing near Minnesota and Wisconsin this morning.
No major accumulations are expected, but like many times this season with temperatures as cold as they are, a little bit of snow doesn't take much to promote slick roads. Something to look out for with the Monday morning commute. Speaking of cold, lows tonight will still be on the chilly-side, settling to the middle and lower teens. The wind will also shift to the northwest and sustain between 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills will dip back to the single digits.
Monday
Mostly cloudy skies will linger on Monday. The northwest flow will also bring lake-effect snow showers back to our area. The main northwest snow belts in Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Clare Counties stand the best chance to see some activity. Additionally, the northeastern shore of Huron County may see a few snow showers if the wind lines up just right.
That wind will be breezy, sustained between 10 to 15 mph with gusts occasionally reaching 25 mph. That breeze may promote a few snow showers from the west side of the state to reach even farther inland past the US-127 corridor. As mentioned above, snow accumulations are expected to be minor, but like we've seen so far this winter it hasn't taken much work to get even the lighter snowfalls to stick. Highs will reach the upper 20s Monday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
